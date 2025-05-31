Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA's most runs ever vs New York

Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers pounded out a season-high 21 hits and their runs were their most ever against the Yankees, whose only runs came on Judge's 20th and 21st homers. Los Angeles set a record for runs by a National League team against the Yankees.

The Dodgers batted around in the first two innings, pummeling Yankees starter Will Warren (3-3). He needed 39 pitches in the first when the Dodgers led 4-0 on RBI singles by Will Smith and Muncy, a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman's RBI double.

Los Angeles was just getting started.

Muncy's 400-foot blast in the second was his 200th career homer and chased Warren. Edman had a RBI double and Kim followed with his second career homer, a 412-foot shot with two outs off Brent Headrick that made it 10-0. He and Shohei Ohtani, waiting to bat, bowed their heads to each other after Kim scored.

Muncy went deep off Mark Leiter Jr. with a 410-foot shot in the fifth and Andy Pages added a solo shot in the seventh. Rookie Dalton Rushing had his first major-league homer, a 3-run shot off position player Pablo Reyes in the eighth.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Position player Kiké Hernández finished off the blowout by allowing one hit in the ninth.

Key moment

Kim made a terrific play at shortstop in the third. Starting in place of injured Mookie Betts, he caught Jorbit Vivas' liner and dived head-first to tag the bag, doubling Austin Wells off second. The Dodgers successfully challenged the out call. In the seventh, Judge singled to center but was thrown out stretching to second on Pages' throw to Edman.

Key stat

The Dodgers have outscored the Yankees 26-7 in the first two games of their World Series rematch. They beat New York in five games last year for their eighth world championship.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-0, 3.06 ERA) starts Sunday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97) in the series finale.