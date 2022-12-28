Watch CBS News
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers from $565M jackpot

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A huge jackpot is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions is worth more than $565 million.

Nobody won Friday's drawing, so the pot keeps growing. If you win and take the cash option, you'd walk away with $293 million.

This is the sixth largest prize in the game's history. 

Here's the numbers: 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61. And the Mega Ball was 11. 

If no one wins Tuesday night, the jackpot will be more than $640 million next week. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 11:13 PM

