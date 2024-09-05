McDonald's to revamp McFlurry containers after ditching plastic spoons

Big changes are coming to McDonald's McFlurry dessert starting September 10.

In addition to the introduction of a smaller version of the treat for those who want to indulge in moderation, the ice cream snack will be served in more sustainable containers, McDonald's said this week in a statement.

That means the fast-food giant is ditching the plastic lids previously used to encase the milkshake-like dessert. As early as next week, McFlurry's will be served in "a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup," McDonald's said.

Soon to be available in two sizes, the McFlurry will be sold in four-flap cups without plastic lids. McDonald's

Last year, the golden arches did away with the dessert's hollow-handle plastic spoon in favor of a smaller, more sustainable plastic utensil.

"Packaging updates like this matter," McDonald's chief impact officer for North America, Michael Gonda, said in a statement. "Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry, we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments."

McFlurry's are already served in four-flap cups in some international markets, including Canada and Indonesia.

The move brings McDonald's closer to its goal of sourcing all of its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of the 2025, according to the restaurant chain. That includes transitioning to environmentally friendly containers and utensils, reducing hard-to-recycle plastics, such as bags, cutlery and straws.