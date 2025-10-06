Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback, charged with felony over Indianapolis altercation

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez facing charges after being hospitalized

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was charged with a felony over a violent altercation in Indianapolis over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Sanchez was charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told reporters. If convicted, Sanchez would face a sentence ranging between one and six years, Mears said.

Sanchez, who has been an NFL game analyst for Fox Sports since 2021, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds following the altercation early Saturday morning.

The incident stemmed from what Mears described as a dispute over where a man was parked.

"This was a situation that did not need to occur," Mears said. "The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries."

Mears said the investigation was still in its early stages and additional charges could be filed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.