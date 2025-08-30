Judge hits 42nd homer, Bellinger breaks tie in 11th as Yankees top White Sox for 7th straight win

Aaron Judge hit his 42nd home run, Cody Bellinger delivered a tiebreaking single in a three-run 11th inning and the New York Yankees extended their season-high win streak to seven games by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Saturday night.

Bellinger gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead with one out in the 11th when he blooped a single to left field against Tyler Alexander (4-13) after Judge was intentionally walked. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with an RBI double. After Bellinger got thrown out by first baseman Lenyn Sosa trying to score on Austin Wells' grounder, Anthony Volpe doubled in another run to make it 5-2.

Wells also homered for the Yankees, who moved within two games of first-place Toronto in the AL East for the first time since the All-Star break. New York has won nine straight road games for the first time since early in the 1998 season.

Cam Schlittler tossed six sparkling innings and David Bednar (5-5) got the win in relief. Camilo Doval pitched around an RBI groundout by Will Robertson in the 11th for his 16th save this season and first with the Yankees. His first 15 came with San Francisco.

Judge gave Yankees fans in attendance something to cheer in the fourth when he put New York on top 1-0 with a drive to center.

Wells made it 2-1 when he connected leading off the seventh against Chicago starter Shane Smith.

Schlittler gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Smith went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits, but the White Sox lost their fifth straight.

Chicago tied it in the seventh when Curtis Mead doubled leading off against Devin Williams and scored on Chase Meidroth's single.

The Yankees went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

New York RHP Luis Gil (2-1, 3.75 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season Sunday after missing four months with a lat strain. LHP Martín Pérez (1-3, 2.02) gets the ball for Chicago.