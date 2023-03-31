Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital

Fetterman "well on his way to recovery," CoS says Fetterman "well on his way to recovery," his chief of staff says 00:27

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his office announced Friday.

Fetterman had been undergoing treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed since checking himself into the hospital in February at the recommendation of the attending physician of the U.S. Congress.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Fetterman said in a note posted on Twitter by his director of communications. "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics -- right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Fetterman shared his struggle with depression, his health and more in an intimate interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, to be broadcast Sunday, April 2 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Pauley spoke with Fetterman earlier this week in Bethesda, Maryland. He returned home after being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Fetterman, the junior senator from Pennsylvania, joined the Senate in January.

President Biden and top Democrats on Capitol Hill have expressed their support for Fetterman's mental health journey.

"We're with you, pal," the president said earlier this month during an event in Philadelphia where Fetterman's absence was felt.

Fetterman is expected to return to Capitol Hill after the Senate's Easter break concludes in mid-April.