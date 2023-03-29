Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania's John Fetterman expected to return to Senate in mid-April

By Caitlin Yilek, Jack Turman

/ CBS News

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is expected to return to the Senate the week of April 17, according to a source close to him. The Democrat's return will follow the Senate's two-week recess in early April. 

Fetterman has been undergoing treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland since mid-February. He checked himself into Walter Reed for inpatient care at the recommendation of the attending physician of the U.S. Congress. 

His chief of staff said in early March that Fetterman would be back "soon," adding that he was "well on his way to recovery." 

Fetterman was sidelined for two months during the 2022 campaign after suffering a stroke and had surgery to implant a pacemaker. Before he was admitted for inpatient care, he was hospitalized after feeling light-headed while at a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington. He was discharged two days later after tests ruled out a new stroke and he showed no evidence of seizures, according to his office.  

