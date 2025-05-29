United Airlines and JetBlue strike deal that will impact fliers' points, return United to JFK airport

JetBlue and United Airlines on Thursday announced a new partnership that will allow frequent fliers to earn and use points on both airlines and also swap slots at New York area airports.

As part of the deal, United will gain seven takeoff and landing slots at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York starting in 2027. In exchange, JetBlue will get eight takeoff and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The airlines have not announced what routes will use those terminal slots.

The deal is still subject to regulatory review.

United Airlines' return to JFK

This will mark United's return to JFK Airport for the first time since 2022. JetBlue runs approximately 180 daily flights out of JFK.

"United's global reach perfectly complements JetBlue's East Coast leisure network, and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement Thursday.

"We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

Airlines remain independent

JetBlue and United say they will continue to manage and price their networks independently, including the launch of new routes, frequencies and promotions.

Members of each company's loyalty program will be able to use and earn points across the two airlines and have access to the perks of their own loyalty program, such as preferred boarding and seating, when flying either airline.

The new arrangement is slated to start rolling out this fall. The companies are still sorting out some technical issues that will allow fliers to book United flights through JetBlue, and vice versa.

Shares of both airlines climbed before the market open.

Newark Airport issues

The announcement came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it was extending the flight limits at Newark into June due to air traffic controller shortages and technical issues.

United, which has a hub at Newark, cut some flights out of the airport earlier this month, and Kirby issued a letter to customers discussing the difficulties.

Renee Anderson Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

contributed to this report.