Jen Pawol makes MLB history has first female umpire, donates cap to Hall of Fame

Meet the first female umpire being called up for a regular season MLB game

Jen Pawol has made history as the first female umpire to work a regular-season game in the major leagues.

Pawol's much-anticipated debut came as the first base umpire for Saturday's first game of a split doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. She enjoyed a quiet first inning, watching as Braves right-hander Hurston Waldrep struck out the first two batters before Agustin Ramirez lined out to third baseman Nacho Alvarez.

The Braves also were set down in order by Miami right-hander Ryan Gusto in the bottom of the first inning, with no calls from Pawol needed at first base.

There were dozens of family members, friends and other supporters who came out to the field with handwritten signs to cheer on Pawol. "Pawol making HERstory," one of the signs read. "The time has come for one & all to play ball," another sign said.

Pawol said she immediately identified a major difference of working in a major league stadium. Those familiar faces were not so easy to find at Truist Park.

"When I looked up they weren't in the lower tier like in the minor leagues," Pawol said. "When I looked up it took me a while. Whoa, they're up there! I'll never forget that. That was just awesome.

"The dream actually came true today. I'm still living in it. I'm so grateful to my family and Major League Baseball for creating such an incredible work environment … I'm just so thankful."

Following the game, Powel donated the MLB cap she wore in her debut to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the organization said on social media.

A landmark day for women in baseball and another Diamond Dream achieved.



Jen Pawol is donating the cap she wore in her @MLB umpiring debut to the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/davkgjMAW5 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) August 9, 2025

As the first base umpire, Pawol's responsibility was to check Waldrep's hands for foreign substances following the inning. During that brief encounter she also appeared to receive a warm greeting from Braves catcher Sean Murphy on his way to the dugout.

Pawol's first real test came in the third inning when she called Braves catcher Sean Murphy safe on a close play. Replays indicated Murphy may have been out, but Marlins manager Clayton McCullough did not challenge the call.

Pawol also showed she will make animated calls. When Miami's Xavier Edwards grounded into a double play, Pawol pumped her fist and lifted her leg when she called Edwards out in the third inning.

"She did a good job," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "You can tell she knows what she does."

Umpire Jen Pawol #95 walks to the field before game one of a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 9, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Pawol will become the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball regular season game. Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

Pawol couldn't help but notice her debut was being watched closely. Fans responded with a warm ovation when the video board focused on the umpire between innings, forcing her to take a quick glance at her image.

Pawol will work third base in Saturday night's second game of the doubleheader. She will be in the spotlight when she calls pitches behind the plate in Sunday's final game of the series.

There was much anticipation for her historic debut on Saturday. A crowd of photographers gathered while waiting for the umpires to walk onto the field from their entry ramp near the Marlins dugout.

McCullough and Braves bench coach Walt Weiss greeted Pawol when lineups were exchanged at home plate before the game. Pawol then jogged down the first base line. She shook hands with Marlins first base coach Tyler Smarslok before taking her position on the right field line for the first pitch.

In a statement last week, Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred said Pawol's success is a reflection of her hard work, dedication and love of the game.

"She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field," Manfred said. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone."

Pawol said Thursday she was "overcome with emotion" when notified she would make her Major League Baseball debut this weekend.

"It was super emotional to finally be living that phone call that I'd been hoping for and working towards for quite a while, and I just felt super full — I feel like a fully charged battery ready to go," Pawol said.

Pawol, 48, has been working in the minor leagues since she was assigned to the Gulf Coast League in 2016. She was assigned the Triple-A championship game in 2023 and worked spring training games in 2024 and again this year.

She recalled Thursday a memorable moment with longtime Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright during her first year in the Triple-A. While she was checking him for foreign substances, he told her: "Jen, I just want you to know that I have daughters, and I think this is so cool, and I'm rooting for you, and good luck."

Pawol, who is from New Jersey, had only a few days to prepare for Saturday's doubleheader. She said she was told of her long-awaited promotion during a Wednesday conference call with director of umpire development Rich Rieker and vice president of umpire operations Matt McKendry.

Pawol was a three-time all-conference softball selection pick at Hofstra. She worked as an NCAA softball umpire from 2010-16.

Pawol's rise to make MLB history came 28 years after the NBA gender barrier for game officials was broken and 10 years after the NFL hired its first full-time female official. The men's soccer World Cup first hired a female referee three years ago. The NHL has not had any women as on-ice officials.