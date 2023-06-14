Chrysler recalls 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because rear coil spring may detach

Chrysler recalls more that 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Chrysler recalls more that 300,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees 00:30

Chrysler is recalling roughly 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because the rear coil springs on some newer models could fall off when someone is driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokees as well as 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L vehicles, the Michigan automaker said in recall documents filed to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). The rear coil springs themselves aren't defective, but were incorrectly placed on Grand Cherokees between December 2020 and May 2023, according to Chrysler.

About 114,300 Grand Cherokees are impacted along with 217,100 Grand Cherokee L vehicles, Chrysler said. The company is asking owners to take their Grand Cherokees to a dealership where mechanics can inspect or repair the springs for free.

"Rear coil springs that detach from the vehicle while driving may result in a hazard to operators and occupants of other vehicles, which can cause such vehicles to crash without prior warning and/or may result in injury to vulnerable road users," Chrysler, Jeep's parent company, said in the NHTSA documents.

Rear coil springs, part of a vehicle's suspension system, absorb the impact from bumps and also bear the vehicle's body weight onto the axles. Car experts say it's dangerous to drive any vehicle with broken or missing rear coil springs.

No injuries have been reported due to the rear coil springs problem as of May 25, Chrysler said.

The company began investigating the issue on March 3 after a car owner reported the coil spring fell off their 2023 Grand Cherokee while driving. After the investigation, Chrysler said it fielded 17 warranty claims and two customer assistance records from drivers related to the part.

Chrysler said it plans to mail Grand Cherokee owners more details about the recall and possible repairs by July 28. The company also said it will reimburse anyone who paid out of pocket to repair the springs as long as the driver can show a receipt of service.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403 and mention recall number 64A. Drivers can also contact NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

The coil springs recall comes one month after Jeep recalled about 89,000 Grand Cherokees because their steering columns had been installed incorrectly. That recall centered on 2021-2023 models. No injuries have been reported from the steering column recall, Chrysler said.