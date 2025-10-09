Head-on crash in Jackson Township, New Jersey kills 16-year-old boy, police chief says

Government shutdown enters Day 9 as senators mull bill to pay troops before they miss a check

A 16-year-old boy has died following a head-on vehicle crash Wednesday night in Jackson Township, New Jersey, police said.

According to Chief Matthew Kunz, the crash happened Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m. after a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling eastbound on East Veterans Highway crossed into the westbound lanes near West Lake Court. The truck then collided with a Nissan Altima, causing the vehicle to burst into flames on impact.

Kunz said that CPR was immediately administered to the juvenile and he was transported by township EMS to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old girl driving the Ford, and her front-seat passenger, were also taken to that hospital for minor injuries, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the office's Vehicular Homicide Squad and Jackson Township police. Anyone having information regarding the crash is asked to call Jackson Police Officer Tristan Bennett at 732-928-1111, or contact him via email at tbennett@jacksontwpnj.net.

An online fundraiser started in support for the teen boy's family has raised nearly $8,000.