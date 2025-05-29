"Hamilton" original cast to reunite for Tony Awards 2025 performance in June

Original "Hamilton" cast to reunite at Tony Awards as show marks 10th anniversary

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" will reunite for an anniversary performance at the Tony Awards on June 8.

Stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Philippa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Okieriete Onaodowan will perform alongside other original ensemble cast members, CBS and Tony Award Productions announced in a news release Thursday.

The announcement did not say what the cast would perform.

The performance will celebrate the record-breaking musical's 10th anniversary. "Hamilton" opened on Broadway in 2015 and became an immediate sensation. It received a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards and took home 11, including "Best Musical." It also received a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. A filmed version of the musical featuring most of the original cast was released on Disney+ in 2020.

Lin-Manuel Miranda with the cast and creative team during the Broadway opening night performance of 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 in New York City. Walter McBride/WireImage

The performance is not the only celebration of the musical's milestone year. Odom Jr. is set to return to the Richard Rodgers Theatre to reprise his role as Aaron Burr from Sept. 9 to Nov. 23.

Who else will perform at the Tony Awards?

Other performances have not yet been announced. Typically, shows nominated for Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical perform.

Musicals "Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending" were each nominated for 10 awards, including "Best Musical." Plays "John Proctor is the Villain" and "The Hills of California" each received seven nominations.

The full list of Tony Award nominees is available here.

How to watch the Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The Oscar-nominated actress said she is proud to take on the "glorious honor."

The Tony Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Before the awards are broadcast, nominee Darren Criss and Goldsberry will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," a live preshow that will be available to viewers for free on Pluto TV.