Gilbert Arenas arrested for allegedly operating illegal gambling ring

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly operating an illegal gambling and poker ring out of a California home that Arenas owned, according to unsealed court documents.

According to an indictment that was filed on July 15, federal prosecutors in the Central District of California allege that between September 2021 and July 2022, Arenas allegedly rented out a mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles so he and his co-conspirators could run illegal high-stakes poker games out of the house.

Prosecutors allege that Arenas ordered one of the co-defendants to stage the mansion to host the poker games and collect rent, while another co-conspirator Yevgeni Gershman, a suspected Israeli organized crime member, hired women, who allegedly in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided massages, and "offered companionship" to the poker players.

Arenas, nicknamed "Agent Zero" from his playing days as an all-star guard in the NBA, was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to investigators.

Arenas pleaded not guilty Wednesday in United States District Court in Los Angeles and was released on $50,000 bond, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Arenas' successes on the court, including being a three-time All-NBA team player and making three NBA All-Star game appearances as a member of the Washington Wizards, were overshadowed by his off-the-court issues, including multiple incidents involving firearms.

In January 2010, Arenas was charged with felony gun possession in Washington, D.C. after allegedly getting into a card-game dispute with a former teammate in December 2009, which resulted in both men drawing guns on each other in the Wizards locker room.

As a result of the incident, D.C. prosecutors charged Arenas with one count of carrying a pistol without a license, which Arenas pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to two years' probation and 30 days of time in a halfway house and was suspended by the NBA during the investigation. Arenas, now 43, played his last NBA game in 2012.

Since leaving the NBA, he has hosted a range of daily sports shows and podcasts.

Arenas' five co-conspirators were charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.

Separately, Gershman, an Israeli citizen, was charged with three additional charges relating to immigration and marriage fraud.