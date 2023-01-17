Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deaths

Environmental groups disagree over cause of whale deaths Environmental groups disagree over cause of whale deaths 00:58

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Seven dead whales have recently washed ashore on South Jersey beaches. Now, several environmental groups are searching for answers.

One organization, the Clean Ocean Action group, is putting the blame on planned wind farms. They're asking for pre-construction activity to be halted until the impact of the turbines is better understood.

"Any industrial activity — especially reckless industrial development that is massive in scope, scale, magnitude, and speed — should be required to prove it is protective of the marine ecosystem." - Cindy Zipf, Executive Director#protectouroceans #saveourseas #offshorewind pic.twitter.com/VVHDcVY4fp — Clean Ocean Action (@CleanOcean) January 17, 2023

But several other environmental groups said that blaming the whale deaths on the wind farm project is misguided.

During Monday's press conference, several groups argued that climate change is impacting ocean waters altering the ecosystems, and ultimately causing changes in whale behavior.

"Even though we're deeply concerned, we're saddened by the whale casualties that we've been seeing these past couple of weeks, this is not just a New Jersey problem," Anjuli Ramos, NJ Sierra Club, said. "This is not an offshore wind problem, this is a climate change problem."

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the most recent whale to wash ashore in Brigantine was hit by some type of marine vessel.