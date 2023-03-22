New York Trump grand jury not meeting Wednesday, sources say

The Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence about former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement in a hush money scheme will not meet on Wednesday, two law enforcement sources said.

The grand jury has been meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to probe whether Trump falsified business records when he allegedly directed his then-lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen in 2016 to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office declined to say why Wednesday's grand jury meeting was canceled. It's unclear if the jurors will meet Thursday.

Insider first reported that the grand jury would not meet Wednesday.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, including any affair with Daniels. Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday morning that "the Crime would be if I get charged!!!" Trump, who is running for president in 2024, plans to hold his first official campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Trump ally Robert Costello, who says he was previously a legal adviser to Cohen, told CBS News Wednesday that he did not expect to be called back again as a witness. He appeared before the grand jury at the behest of Trump's attorneys on Monday to discredit star witness Cohen.