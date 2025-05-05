Diana Ross stuns Met Gala blue carpet with 18-foot long train

At the Met: The culture of the Black dandy

Diana Ross graced the blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, covering nearly the entire staircase with her all-white 18-foot train.

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As the 81-year-old entered the venue, multiple people helped carry the massive shawl flowing behind the music legend. It was designed by Ross and Nigerian fashion designer Ugo Mozie, according to Vogue.

The 18-foot long train is not only embroidered with bead detailing but also includes the names of Ross's children — Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross, and Evan, and her eight grandchildren: Raif, Callaway, Everlee, Leif, Indigo, Jagger, Bronx, and Ziggy, the fashion magazine said.

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross also attended the Met Gala. Evan, like his mother, wore a design by Eleven Sixteen, Mozie's luxury brand.

Evan Ross and Diana Ross attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year's Met Gala theme is inspired by the museum's exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored For You."

Ross, a music legend, is set to go back on tour in June across the United Kingdom and Europe. Earlier this year, the "I'm Coming Out" singer said she doesn't plan to ever retire.

"I'm never going to retire-they're going to have to drag me off the stage!," the singer wrote in a Facebook post. "Every show is a celebration of life, love, and music. Florida, UK, Europe, and new dates coming soon! I want to see you there, dancing and singing with me."