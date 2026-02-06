Detroit Pistons rout New York Knicks, 118-80

Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points in his last game as a two-way player and the Detroit Pistons routed New York 118-80 on Friday night to end the Knicks' winning streak at eight games.

Jenkins was playing his 42nd game of the season, meaning he is no longer eligible for NBA games under his two-way contract. The Pistons must convert his deal to a full NBA contract to keep him. He's averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists in 16.8 minutes as a backup guard.

Jalen Duren (knee) missed the game for Detroit while the Knicks played without Karl-Anthony Towns (eye) and OG Anunoby (toe).

Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart each scored 15 points for the Pistons. They have won five straight regular-season games against New York, but lost to the Knicks in six games in the first round of last season's playoffs.

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points for New York. Jalen Brunson finished with 12 on 4-for-20 shooting that included 0 for 8 on 3-pointers. New York's 80 points were a season low, beating the 90 they scored in a 31-point loss to the Pistons on Jan. 5.

Detroit, playing a night after an ugly loss to Washington, dominated the first half on their way to a 63-42 lead. The Pistons, normally one of the worst 3-point-shooting teams in the league, went 10 of 18 (55.6%) while the Knicks only made 5 of 19 (26.3%). Brunson was 2 for 13 from the floor in the half.

New York had time to make a run in the third quarter, but Brunson went 2 for 7 and the Knicks only scored 18 points. Jenkins and Harris each had seven points as Detroit moved the margin to 90-60.

Knicks: At Boston on Sunday.

Pistons: At Charlotte on Monday night.

