Damon Jones, former NBA player, pleads not guilty in pair of alleged gambling scheme cases

Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones entered not guilty pleas Thursday in two cases alleging his involvement in illegal gambling rings.

He was released on a $200,00 bond, secured by his parents' Texas home, after appearing in federal court in Brooklyn before separate judges overseeing the complex cases. The bond terms state that he must not gamble online or in establishments, and must not have any contact with organized crime.

Jones was represented in both arraignments by a court-appointed attorney, Kenneth J. Montgomery. Montgomery said he was assigned as Jones's attorney by the CJA, an agency that appoints and retains counsel for defendants unable to pay for private attorneys. No other mention was made of Jones's financial situation during the court proceedings.

Jones, who lives in Texas, is accused of participating in a pair of schemes that together saw dozens of alleged mafia figures and athletes charged on Oct. 23. One scheme revolved around alleged cheating in high-stakes poker games operated by reputed members of the mob. The other case involves bets on basketball games, which were allegedly placed using insider information related to injury reports.

Jones is among three people arrested in connection with both schemes. In total, 34 people were charged across two indictments.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is accused of sharing or attempting to share inside information with bettors. The sports betting indictment alleges he gave others a tip about "a prominent NBA player," who appears to be LeBron James, a former teammate and longtime friend. James is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The indictment alleges Jones sent a text message to a co-conspirator on Feb. 9, 2023, saying: "Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight." James missed the Lakers' game that night against the Milwaukee Bucks due to ankle soreness.

Another defendant, Marves Fairley, appeared alongside Jones in federal court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors allege that Fairley, a Mississippi resident, agreed to pay for information about NBA star Terry Rozier's alleged plan to leave a March 23, 2023, game early. Rozier, of the Miami Heat, is also among those charged in the case.

Fairley was released on a $200,000 bond guaranteed by his wife, his pastor and a local school superintendent.

Jones is separately accused of participating in an elaborate poker cheating scheme in which wealthy victims were allegedly lured to play in rigged games against athletes — referred to as "face cards," prosecutors said. The indictment, which names dozens of defendants including NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, claims Jones was one such "face card."

Billups and Rozier have not yet entered a plea in the case. They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

Prosecutors say the cheating scheme brought in more than $7 million for participants.

According to the indictment, the games were orchestrated using high-tech gadgets including X-ray tables, a rigged card-shuffling machine, hidden cameras and glasses designed to detect otherwise invisible markings on cards.

Several alleged members of the mafia are accused of participating in the rigged poker schemes. Angelo Ruggiero, Jr., who prosecutors say was a member of the Genovese crime family and an organizer of one of the recurring games, had his bond application for $5 million denied Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ramon Reyes.

An alleged primary organizer of the scheme, Robert Stroud, 67, appeared in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday before Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkel to plead not guilty. Stroud, who lives in Kentucky and was arrested there, is accused by prosecutors of bringing Jones and Billups into the conspiracy.

Prosecutors also alleged in the indictment, and reiterated in court, that he was responsible for the gunpoint robbery of a person identified as John Doe #7.

Prosecutors said police raided Stroud's residence in Florida in connection with this case and found poker chips and hidden cameras in the vents. They argued against reducing restrictions for Stroud, saying he has a prior conviction for reckless homicide.

The judge ruled Stroud should remain on home confinement.