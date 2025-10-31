NBA and poker gambling defendants with alleged mafia ties "Scruli" and "Sugar" released, "Juice" denied bail

New York – Several of the 34 defendants arrested in a sweeping FBI crackdown on alleged illegal gambling rings appeared in Brooklyn court this week, as prosecutors began to reveal facets of the complex case that ensnared alleged members of crime families and NBA mainstays.

The attorney for Zhen Hu had one question for the judge before his client signed the $500,000 bond that would allow for his release from a detention facility in Brooklyn after his arrest last week. James Branden asked Thursday during Hu's bail hearing in federal court in the Eastern District of New York if his client could still "buy a lotto ticket from time to time?"

Hu is one of several defendants charged across two indictments who appeared in court throughout the week. One indictment relates to a sports betting ring involving former and current NBA players, including some who allegedly faked injuries. The other case revolves around illegal high-stakes poker games allegedly involving coaches and operated by organized crime figures. Three people, including former NBA player and coach Damon Jones, were arrested in connection with both schemes, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Prosecutors say mobsters fixed the high-stakes illegal poker games while NBA players or coaches, such as Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, allegedly acted as "face cards" to lure unsuspecting victims to play cards. Terry Rozier, who has played for the Miami Heat since 2024, was among those arrested in connection with the sports betting case. Billups, Rozier and Jones were arrested last week and are awaiting arraignment. The NBA said in a statement that Rozier and Billups were put on leave and that the league is cooperating with authorities. All are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Hu's bond prohibits gambling, but after a short deliberation in court Thursday, prosecutors agreed to let him purchase the occasional lottery ticket while on release. Prosecutors allege that Hu, also known as "Scruli," organized the Lexington Avenue game, one of the several rigged ongoing poker games they say were backed by Mafia families and included NBA members in the scheme to defraud victims of at least $7 million. As early as 2019, some defendants began compiling a scheme to run rigged poker games using online technology, according to prosecutors.

His release Thursday on bail was followed in court by the appearance of Shane Hennen, known as "Sugar" — one of the three defendants charged in both indictments. Jones and Eric Earnest, a 53-year-old St. Louis resident known as "Spook," are the others.

Hennen, who lives in Las Vegas, also appeared before the judge Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty. He was then released on a $250,000 bond, guaranteed by his mother and brother. Prosecutors allege he provided the "cheating technology" that allowed several rigged poker games backed by Mafia families to continue unchecked. The bond terms prohibit Hennen from using alcohol, using false names and gambling.

Other defendants, including Nelson Alvarez, Michael Renzulli, Seth Trustman, Joseph Lanni, Sophia Wei and Curtis Meeks, were released this week on bonds ranging from $100,000 to $250,000. However, defendants whom prosecutors allege had strong ties to the Mafia were not as lucky. Angelo Ruggiero, Jr., who prosecutors say was a member of the Genovese crime family and an organizer of the Washington Place poker game, was denied bail Tuesday after his attorney offered a bail application of $5 million.

Thomas Gelardo, also known as "Juice," was in court Wednesday. Prosecutors allege Gelardo, who they say is an associate of the Bonanno family, supervised the Lexington Avenue poker game and took a cut of the proceeds.

Thomas Gelardo appears at a previous arraignment for a separate case in Manhattan Supreme Court on Oct. 16, 2013. Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News

Gelardo was denied bail after the judge said he had no certified employment, but substantial assets and resources were found in his home. The judge said $220,000 in cash was found in Gelardo's home, $500,000 was in his bank account and he had a vehicle worth $400,000. The judge said she had no idea how he got those resources without a job.