Suspect in custody after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs

An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday, killing five people and wounding at least 18 before being subdued by patrons and eventually taken into custody, officials said.

At a news conference Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Describing the nightclub, Club Q, as "a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," Vasquez said the suspect began shooting at patrons immediately after he entered the venue. As he moved further inside, at least two people confronted and fought him, stopping him from firing. The suspect used a long rifle and authorities found at least one other firearm when they arrived at the scene, according to the police chief.

Of those who were injured, at least two people remained in critical care on Sunday morning. At least five were hospitalized for treatment of injuries that primarily affected their extremities, and two others were treated and discharged. Police say some people were injured while trying to flee the club, and it is unclear if all 18 were shot.

While addressing questions from reporters, officials said it was still too early to say whether the shooting would be investigated as a hate crime. But District Attorney Michael Allen said "actions taken to strike fear in specific communities will not be tolerated in our community."

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Crime tape is set up after a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Thomas Peipert / AP

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who was not at the press conference because he is in COVID-19 isolation, called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating" in a statement, and said that "every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs."

"We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting," Polis said.

The latest incident occurred as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," the club posted on its Facebook page. It said its prayers were with victims and families, adding: "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a "Drag Diva Drag Show" on Saturdays, according to its website.

In addition to the drag show, Club Q's Facebook page said planned entertainment included a "punk and alternative show" preceding a birthday dance party, with a Sunday "all ages brunch."

Colorado Springs is a city of about 480,000 located about 70 miles south of Denver that is home to the U.S. Air Force Academy, as well as Focus on the Family, a prominent evangelical Christian ministry.

In November 2015, three people were killed and eight wounded at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city when authorities say a man opened fire because he wanted to wage "war" on the clinic because it performed abortions.

The motive behind Saturday's shooting was not immediately known but it brought back memories of the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people. And it occurred in a state that has experienced several notorious mass killings, including at Columbine High School in 1999, a movie theater in suburban Denver in 2012 and at a Boulder supermarket last year.

In June, 31 members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and charged with conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. Experts warned that extremist groups could see anti-gay rhetoric as a call to action.

The previous month, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his small Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government, which lined up with similar sermons from a Texas fundamentalist pastor.

There have been 523 mass killings since 2006 resulting in 2,727 deaths as of Nov. 19, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S.