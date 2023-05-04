Celebrating Cinco de Mayo and what the day truly commemorates Celebrating Cinco de Mayo and what the day truly commemorates 01:36

Maybe you'll hit up a Cinco de Mayo-themed happy hour or whip up some margaritas with some friends, but this is one of the most misunderstood celebrations.

CBS13 anchor Tony Lopez hit the streets 10 years ago to ask if people really knew what they were celebrating.

One viewer said, "Honestly I don't know what it's for.

However, many still need some reminding.

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. The day commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French in the battle of Puebla.

It was an unexpected victory, and that's why it's so celebrated.

Now, is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in Mexico?

Other than in the town of Puebla - no.

Cinco de Mayo is a big holiday in the U.S., in part because of a huge ad campaign by beer companies to encourage people to celebrate.

In fact, some years, beer sales for Cinco de Mayo outpace beer sales for Super Bowl weekend.

Mexico's Independence Day is the 16th of September and is a huge day of celebration.