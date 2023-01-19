Emmy-winning journalist Cecilia Vega joins 60 Minutes

Cecilia Vega ABC

Emmy Award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega is joining CBS News as a correspondent for 60 Minutes, executive producer Bill Owens announced today. Vega will begin reporting for the broadcast in the spring and will be based in Washington, D.C.

"Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller. I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn't be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn't agree more," Owens said.

"This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism," said Vega.

Vega joins the distinguished team of correspondents at 60 Minutes from ABC News, where she has most recently distinguished herself as ABC's chief White House correspondent and one of the nation's leading political reporters. She also anchored several broadcasts, including "Good Morning America" and the Saturday edition of "World News Tonight," and has reported on every major story of the last decade, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster and the papal conclave that elected Pope Francis. She has conducted hundreds of high-profile interviews with political newsmakers, world leaders and celebrities and traveled the globe to report stories of national and international significance.

Vega's experience spans coverage of both sides of the aisle and all branches of government. Her coverage of the Trump administration included frequently news-making exchanges with the president and administration officials, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. At the Trump White House, Vega also covered three Supreme Court nominations, the firing of FBI director James Comey, the Mueller report and both of President Trump's impeachment trials. Her on-the-ground reporting in 2021 from the U.S.-Mexico border offered a poignant look at the dangerous journeys migrants make in reaching the United States. This reporting and first-person interviews with migrants seeking asylum allowed Vega to press President Biden during his first press conference about whether his administration's seemingly muddled messaging on immigration was triggering the uptick in border crossings.

Also at ABC, Vega was the lead reporter for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign; she reported on the re-election of President Barack Obama and was at the U.S. Capitol for the Obama, Biden and Trump inaugurations. Vega joined ABC News in 2011 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Before that, she was a reporter for ABC's KGO-TV in San Francisco, where she was part of the team recognized with an Emmy for its daytime newscast. She got her start as a print reporter, most recently at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vega is a native of the San Francisco Bay Area and lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband.

60 Minutes, America's #1 news program, airs Sunday on CBS.