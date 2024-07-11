New Jersey man donates $1.4 million estate to Cape May County Zoo

Cape May County Zoo receives $1.4 million donation from man who died in 2022 Cape May County Zoo receives $1.4 million donation from man who died in 2022 00:23

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) - The Cape May County Zoo is celebrating a massive, $1.4 million donation from a longtime supporter, Charles Muller, of Edison, New Jersey.

According to the zoo, the donation is the largest contribution ever received.

In a press release, the Cape May County Board of Commissioners said the gift was made possible after Muller included in his will that all of his assets be used to provide "food, shelter including habitats and exhibits, and medical care for the animals."

Muller died in September 2022 at 93.

Michael Laffey, the zoo's former director of parks and a friend of Muller, was named the executor of Muller's will and worked with his attorneys for two years to provide the zoo with the donation, the board said, which came out to a total of $1,435,787.59.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo is free for visitors and operates on donations.

"It's gifts like these that help keep the Cape May County Zoo the jewel that it is," Commissioner Andrew Bulakowsk said in a statement.

Muller and his wife Elizabeth first started visiting the zoo in the early 2000s and made numerous donations, according to the zoo and board.

Muller continued to spend time at the zoo following Elizabeth's death in 2017, where he developed a close friendship with Laffey and had expressed wanting to leave money to the zoo, the board said.

Leonard Desiderio, Cape May County commissioner director, said Muller would be memorialized for his gift.

"We are extremely fortunate to have friends of the zoo from around the country and from all walks of life who love our zoo as much as we do," Desiderio said.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this story.