From Rio Linda to New York: Cam Skattebo taken by Giants in 4th round of NFL Draft

Cecilio Padilla
One of the top football talents to come out of the Sacramento area in recent years is heading to the NFL.

On Saturday, the New York Giants selected Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

"Going to the Giants, baby!" an emotional Skattebo said after getting the call from his watch party.

The Rio Linda native and former Rio Linda High School standout started his collegiate career with the Sacramento State Hornets, winning the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year accolade after the 2022 season.

Skattebo then entered the transfer portal in 2023 and joined Arizona State University. His 2024 campaign saw him recognized as first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big 12.

NFL analysts projected that Skattebo would be a 4th round pick.

It appears Skattebo stayed close with his former Hornet teammates after leaving Sacramento, with him calling offensive lineman Jackson Slater right after the Sac State standout was selected by the Titans in the 5th round Saturday.

