Calico Critters recalls 3.2 million toys after death of 2 children

Epoch Everlasting Play said it is recalling 3.2 million of its popular Calico Critters toys following three incidents involving a bottle and pacifier accessory, including the deaths of two children.

The recalled toys include more than 50 types of flocked animal figurines and sets sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on its website. The bottle and pacifier pose a choking hazard to children, according to the agency.

The sets involved in the recall were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores across the U.S., as well as online at Amazon.com and at calicocritters.com. The toys were sold from January 2000 through December 2021 and retailed for between $10 and $80.

Epoch Everlasting Play, the maker of the popular Calico Critters toys, is recalling 3.2 million sets that include the bottle and pacifier accessories because they pose a choking hazard. The toys were sold at Walmart, Amazon.com, Meijer and other stores. U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

Calico Critters, small figurines often depicting squirrels, rabbits and other creatures, were created in Japan in the 1980s and are described by its manufacturer as "wholesome, never trendy." Many of the recalled sets are twin baby animal figurines that were sold with the bottle and pacifier accessories.

Epoch Everlasting Play said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including the deaths of a 2-year-old in New Mexico in 2018 and of a 9-month-old in Japan in 2015, according to the statement.

People who bought the recalled toys are urged to take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately. Customers can contact Epoch for instructions on how to submit a photo of the bottle and pacifier, with confirmation of its destruction, in order to get a free accessory in exchange, according to the company.

An example of the Epoch Everlasting Play toys sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, in this case a set of Labrador twins. Two children have died due the accessory, U.S. officials said. U.S. Consumer Safety Product Commission

The bottle accessories came in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors, while one type of bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier came in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

Epoch can be reached at 1 (800) 631-1272 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, or via email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com. Consumers can also find more information at Epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.

The recalled toys are listed below. The item numbers are printed on the bottom of the toys' packaging.