Brothers elected mayors of neighboring New Jersey towns

Brothers John and Vince Giovannitti grew up in a family of seven kids, so they're used to sharing — even when it comes to job titles.

The brothers are both newly elected mayors, and they serve South Jersey towns that are literally across the street from one another.

Vince Giovannitti is the now two-term mayor of Greenwich Township, while John Giovannitti is serving his first term as Paulsboro mayor. Both are Democrats.

"The towns are intertwined," John Giovannitti told CBS News. "We go to their church. And so it's all connected in a positive way."

The Giovannittis, sons of a butcher and a homemaker, say they grew up in a family that took pride in supporting the local community.

"Whether it's a church, a senior citizens club, and I think when you're growing up, you see that community service and you feel like, well, that's part of what we were taught, and we have to do it," John Giovannatti said.

Asked which town was better, Vince Giovannitti told CBS News, "It's a tie."

"Tied together with love," John Giovannitti added.

That spirit of brotherly love is what they hope to give back to these two small towns.

"I think it's real special for our families," John Giovannitti said. "For our dad and our relatives who are in heaven watching us. I think they'd be real proud of us."