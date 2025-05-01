Boston Celtics to face New York Knicks in second round of NBA playoffs. Here's the schedule.

Are the Celtics better this year as they try to become back-to-back NBA champions?

The Boston Celtics took care of business in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, handling the Orlando Magic in five games.

The Celtics will now host the the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals after the Knicks eliminated Detroit Thursday night.

Here's the schedule for the second round, starting Monday in Boston.

Celtics Knicks NBA playoff schedule

Game 1: Knicks at Celtics, Monday, May 5 at TD Garden

Game 2: Knicks at Celtics, Wednesday, May 7 at TD Garden

Game 3: Celtics at Knicks, Saturday, May 10 at Madison Square Garden

Game 4: Celtics at Knicks, Monday, May 12 at Madison Square Garden

Game 5: Knicks at Celtics, Wednesday, May 14 at TD Garden*

Game 6: Celtics at Knicks, Friday, May 16, at Madison Square Garden

Game 7: Knicks at Celtics, Monday, May 19, at TD Garden*

*If necessary

Celtics vs. Knicks regular season

The regular-season rivalry wasn't very much of a rivalry, as the Celtics won all four matchups. Boston won the first three games by 23, 27 and 13 points, respectively, before taking the final showdown, 119-117, in overtime back on April 8 in New York.

The Celtics and the Knicks tipped off the 2024-25 NBA season after Boston raised its 18th championship banner to the TD Garden rafters. The Celtics cruised to a 132-109 victory as they tied an NBA record with 29 threes.

The two teams didn't meet again until Feb. 8 in New York, when Tatum scored 40 and Payton Pritchard added 25 points off the bench in a 131-104 Boston win. Their Feb. 23 meeting in Boston was a little closer, 118-105, but the Celtics were victorious thanks to 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists from Tatum and 24 points and eight rebounds from Brown.

In the April 8 matchup, Tatum hit a three with 2.9 seconds left in regulation to send it to the extra frame, and finished with 32 points.

Boston has had New York's number the last two seasons, as the C's went 4-1 against the Knicks during the 2023-24 regular season.