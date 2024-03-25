Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down by end of year

Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max Dozens of issues found in audit of Boeing 737 Max 02:42

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is stepping down. The management shakeup comes as the aircraft manufacturer's struggles with production problems and a mid-air blowout of a door panel on one of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes has spurred regulatory scrutiny.

In a Monday statement, the company said Calhoun will remain in his role until the end of 2024 in order "to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future."

The management shakeup culminates a rocky few months for the aircraft manufacturer, amid scrutiny after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in January after a door plug blew out minutes after departure. In February, a panel of aviation experts assembled by regulators found that Boeing had "a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels."

Boeing on Monday also said that board chair Larry Kellner won't stand for reelection at the company's annual shareholder meeting. It added that it has elected Steve Mollenkopf to succeed Kellner as independent board chair.

Mollenkopf will lead the board in picking Boeing's next CEO, the company said.

