Trial of Nadine Menendez, Bob Menendez's wife, postponed indefinitely

2nd day of deliberations in Menendez trial Second day of jury deliberations underway in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption trial 02:08

Washington — A judge postponed the trial of Nadine Menendez, the wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, indefinitely.

"The trial of this matter is adjourned sine die," Judge Sidney Stein wrote in an order Monday.

Her lawyer, Marc Eisenstein, declined to comment.

Originally scheduled to be tried with her husband, Nadine Menendez's trial had been postponed until August because she's recovering from breast cancer surgery.

The diagnosis was revealed in a statement by the senator a day after his attorneys pinned the blame on her during opening statements of his bribery trial. The jury has not been told of her health issues in court.

"Nadine is suffering from Grade 3 breast cancer, which will require her to have mastectomy surgery. We are of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease," the New Jersey Democrat said in his May 16 statement. "She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment. We hope and pray for the best results."

In a court filing in June, her attorney said she "recently has had invasive cancer surgery, has medical equipment implanted in her body and is in intense, chronic pain."

Prosecutors say she was central to orchestrating an alleged scheme that ended in bribery charges against her and the senator. Both have pleaded not guilty.

A jury is currently deliberating the charges against the senator.