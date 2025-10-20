Blue Jays beat Mariners in Game 7 of ALCS, now face Dodgers in World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in Game 7 of ALCS to secure their first World Series appearance since 1993. They now face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a shot at the Commissioner's Trophy.

Seattle was up 3-1 in the 7th inning of the winner-take-all game, but a 3-run home run off the bat of George Springer catapulted the Blue Jays into the lead. The Mariners never even had a baserunner over the final two innings.

Springer's was the first go-ahead homer in Game 7 history when a team trailed by multiple runs in the seventh inning or later.

The Blue Jays now look to win their third title in franchise history. The Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers to secure the National League pennant, are looking to repeat as World Series champions and take home a ninth title.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman celebrates after the final out of the ninth inning in Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Toronto. David J. Phillip / AP

The Blue Jays will host Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in Friday night's opener as Los Angeles tries to become the first repeat winner in a quarter century.

Toronto hosts the opener because it finished the regular season with 94 wins, one more than the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were playing in a Game 7 for the first time since losing at home to Kansas City in the 1985 ALCS.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived at the stadium wearing a Maple Leafs hockey jersey with Auston Matthews' name and number. Fortunately for Guerrero, his team did not follow in Matthews' footsteps, as the star forward is 0-6 in Game 7s with Toronto during his 10 seasons in the NHL.

Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez each hit a solo home run for the Mariners in the team's first Game 7 but Seattle failed to reach its first World Series, leaving the heartbroken Mariners as the only major league team without a pennant.

Addison Barger walked to begin the seventh and Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with a single. Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo was removed after Andrés Giménez advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt, and Springer greeted Eduard Bazardo with his fourth homer of this postseason, a 381-foot drive to left field that got the sellout crowd of 44,770 roaring.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have overrun opponents during the postseason. Ohtani is starring at the plate and on the mound, a performance that would be deemed CGI if not witnessed by thousands in person.

"Sometimes you've got to check yourself and touch him to make sure he's not just made of steel," teammate Freddie Freeman said.

But before his three-homer at the plate and 10-strikeouts, six-scoreless innings mound show Friday night, Ohtani's bat had been slumping.

He's hitting .220 with five homers and nine RBIs in the postseason and is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in a pair of pitching starts, striking out 19 and walking four in 12 innings.

Los Angeles is the first defending champion to reach the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost to the New York Yankees in six games. No team has won consecutive titles since the Yankees took three in a row from 1998-2000. The gap is the longest in baseball history, topping the previous high between the 1977-78 Yankees and the 1992-93 Blue Jays.