Billy Joel's wife thanks fans for "love and support" after his brain condition diagnosis

What to know about Billy Joel's brain condition that led to concert cancellations

The wife of musician Billy Joel thanked fans and loved ones for their support after the musician canceled concert dates and announced he had been diagnosed with a brain condition that affected his hearing, vision and balance.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," Alexis Roderick Joel, who married the "Piano Man" singer in 2015, wrote on Instagram. She added that the family was "so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis" they had received.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world," Roderick Joel wrote. "We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

Roderick Joel accompanied the post with a photo of herself, Joel and their two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne. Joel is also the father to Alexa Ray Joel, who he shares with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

(L-R) Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, Della Joel and Remy Joel attend the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joel, 76, announced his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus on Friday. The condition occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside or around the brain, disrupting certain functions, according to Johns Hopkins. Typically, the fluid cushions and protects the brain and spinal cord, but too much can lead to NPH. The condition is relatively uncommon but is more likely to occur in older people, according to the Cleveland Clinic. There's no known cause of the condition.

"Usually, it just comes out of the blue. We really don't know why," CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook said.

NPH is usually treated by implanting a shunt in the brain to drain the fluid, LaPook explained.

Joel said in his statement that he will undergo physical therapy, and has been advised to refrain from performing during that time. He has canceled concerts, including an eight-performance tour, through July 2026. He said in the statement that he is looking forward to making a return to the stage once he has recovered.