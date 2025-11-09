Bears rally past the Giants for 24-20 win at Soldier Field

Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass and scrambled for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, helping the Chicago Bears beat Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday.

Led by Williams, Chicago scored the last 14 points after Younghoe Koo's 19-yard field goal gave New York a 20-10 lead with 10:19 left. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two sacks for the Bears (6-3), including one on Russell Wilson on a key third down in the final period.

Williams sparked the rally with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, making it 20-17 with 3:56 left. Odunze finished with six receptions for 86 yards after he was shut out during last weekend's 47-42 win at Cincinnati.

After New York (2-8) stalled and Jamie Gillan had a 26-yard punt, Williams went back to work. He found Luther Burden III for 27 yards to the Giants 19. One play later, Williams scored on a 17-yard run to make it 24-20 with 1:47 remaining.

Dart rushed for two touchdowns for New York in its fourth consecutive loss. The rookie became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least one rushing TD in five straight games.

But Dart departed with a concussion before the start of the fourth quarter. With Wilson behind center, the Giants were shut out in the final minutes.

The 22-year-old Dart was hurt when he was hit by defensive lineman Austin Booker and Gardner-Johnson on a third-quarter run, resulting in a fumble. Wilson came in for the start of the fourth.

Dart finished with 66 yards on six carries in New York's fifth loss in six games. He was 19 of 29 passing for 242 yards.

Dart and Darius Slayton helped New York's offense find its stride after a slow start. Slayton made a one-handed catch for 31 yards at the end of the first quarter, and then had a 38-yard reception on the opening play of the second.

Dart capped the 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, tying it at 7 with 13:06 left in the first half. It was his sixth rushing TD of the season.

The Giants took their first lead on Koo's 32-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. Koo stepped in for Graham Gano, who was sidelined by a neck injury.

Injuries

Bears: WR DJ Moore was slowed by a shoulder injury. ... LB Ruben Hyppolite II departed with a knee injury.

Up next

Giants: Host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Bears: At the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.