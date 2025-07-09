Baltimore Orioles game vs. NY Mets postponed, will be made up in Thursday's doubleheader

The Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday against the New York Mets has been postponed because of strong storms moving through Maryland.

The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, July 10. The first game will be played at 12:05 p.m., with the second game starting at 5:05 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Maryland until 10 p.m. The storms are expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain.

Tickets for the postponed game will be valid for the second game. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. game on Thursday, July 10, will be valid for the 12:05 p.m. start time.

The Orioles lost he series opener to the Mets, 7-6, in 10 innings.

Orioles near the All-Star break

The Baltimore Orioles have five home games before the MLB All-Star Game.

They will finish out the series with the Mets and then host the Miami Marlins this weekend.

The Orioles (40-50) are in last place in the American League East, 12.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. They are also 7.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Ryan O'Hearn will represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.