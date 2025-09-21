Rice's 10th-inning slam lifts Yankees over Orioles 7-1, keeping NY 2 behind Toronto in AL East

Ben Rice's tiebreaking grand slam in the top of the 10th inning lifted the New York Yankees to a 7-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, keeping the pressure on first-place Toronto in the AL East.

New York remained two games behind the Blue Jays — who won at Kansas City — thanks to Rice, who had four hits and drove in five runs. His shot to right-center in the 10th off Keegan Akin broke a 1-all tie. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer and Anthony Volpe an RBI single before the inning was over.

Kade Strowd (0-1) took the loss after striking out the side in the ninth and walking Aaron Judge to start the 10th.

David Bednar (6-5), one of six relievers used by New York, got the win.

Samuel Basallo homered in the fifth for the Orioles, and Rice answered with an RBI single the following inning.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish allowed a run and two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

New York rookie Cam Schlittler permitted a run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Key moment

Immediately before the grand slam, Rice hit a dribbler toward third base that rolled just foul. That would have scored one run had it stayed fair, but it would have also been an easy force play at third for the Orioles. Given another chance, Rice cleared the bases.

Key stat

It was the ninth grand slam of the year for the Yankees, tying Arizona for the major league lead.

Up next

Both teams are off Monday. The Yankees send Luis Gil (4-1) to the mound Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Baltimore begins a home series against Tampa Bay.