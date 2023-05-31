Alex Rodriguez reveals he has been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease

Alex Rodriguez revealed on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday that he was recently diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

"Looks can be deceiving," he said, smiling. "I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of U.S. adults 30 and older have some form of gum disease, and it's even more common after the age of 65.

Rodriguez, or A-Rod as he is known, has partnered with the health products company OraPharma to help raise awareness. He urged people to take care of their teeth and see their dentist.

Rodriguez dominated baseball for more than two decades — hitting 696 career home runs, taking home three MVP awards and winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009. However, a PED scandal led to year-long suspension for the player during his career.

Looking at the sport today, Rodriguez said "this has been one of the best years in baseball over the last decade."

He pointed to a game back in March, when Japan defeated the U.S. 3-2 to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and said over 70 million people were watching.

He called that level of interest "great for the sport," and said that recent Major League Baseball rule changes – which he supports – are getting people to talk about baseball.

"Even my daughters are saying, 'Dad, what's this rule change all about?' That's good news when people are talking about baseball again," he said.