7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

(CBSNewsTexas.com) - More than 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys were recalled due to a risk of serious injuries for children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC and Zuru, the toys' manufacturer, have issued a voluntary recall of Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins. The top fins on the shark toys pose a risk of "impalement, lacerations and punctures," according to the CPSC.

The agency said that the California-based company received 12 reports of children "falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy," resulting in injuries, nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

The bath toys, which retail for between $6 to $20, were sold nationwide at stores including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens, and online at websites including Target.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com, according to the CPSC.

When it comes to the Mini Baby Shark bath toys, "There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys," the CPSC said in the recall announcement.

Consumers are advised to "immediately" stop using the recalled toys and contact Zuru for a full refund.

The company has instructions on its website to register for the recall. It notes on its website that as of March, it has sold full-size Baby Shark Bath Toys with a silicone top fin, which aren't recalled.

"If the top fin of your shark is softer to the touch than the body of the shark and there is a visible line separating the silicone and plastic portions of your top fin, then your top fin is silicone and is not being recalled," the company advised online.