Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson takes questions on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Washington — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, is taking questions from senators about her judicial philosophy and record on the bench on Tuesday as the questioning phase of her confirmation hearings get underway.
Jackson, currently a federal judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, began the hearing by explaining her approach to cases that come before her, saying she examines the facts of the case and relevant law from "a position of neutrality."
"Over the course of my almost decade on the bench, I have developed a methodology that I use in order to ensure that I am ruling impartially and that I am adhering to the limits on my judicial authority," Jackson said. "I am acutely aware that as a judge in our system, I have limited power and I am trying in every case to stay in my lane."
The first day of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday featured opening statements from the 22 committee members and brief remarks from Jackson, who would make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court if confirmed.
Democrats and Republicans alike lauded Jackson for her nomination, and many GOP members pledged to avoid personal attacks, chided their Democratic colleagues for their handling of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in 2018. But they still vowed to probe her judicial philosophy and views of the Supreme Court.
Republicans previewed the aspects of her professional record they plan to examine, namely the sentences she imposed on child pornography offenders while serving as a judge on the federal district court in Washington and clients she represented as a federal assistant public defender and in private practice.
Tuesday's questioning, which can be watched on CBS News above, features 30-minute rounds of questioning by Judiciary Committee members, alternating parties in order of seniority.
Jackson defends representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees
Durbin asked Jackson about her representation of some detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in the years after the September 11, 2001, attacks. Jackson served in the Federal Public Defender's Office, and wrote briefs on their behalf while in private practice for a group of organizations, including a conservative think tank.
Jackson called 9/11 a "tragic attack on this country," but stressed her belief that the detainees ordered held at Guantanamo were "entitled to representation, were entitled to be treated fairly" by the legal system.
"I was in the Federal Public Defender's Office right after the Supreme Court decided that individuals detained at Guantanamo Bay by the president could seek review of their detention," Jackson said. "Those cases started coming in, and federal public defenders don't get to pick their clients … That's what you do, as a federal public defender."
She said the legal issues surrounding the inmates' detentions were murky as the Supreme Court considered questions about the executive branch's authority to hold them.
"Lawyers were trying to help the court to figure out what the executive's power was in this circumstance," Jackson said. "That's the role of a criminal defense lawyer. Criminal defense lawyers make arguments on behalf of their clients."
Jackson rebuffs GOP "soft on crime" charge for sentencing in child pornography cases
Durbin also asked Jackson to respond to claims from Republicans, namely Hawley, that she imposed sentences on child pornography offenders that are below federal guidelines and is "soft on crime."
Numerous news outlets have evaluated Hawley's assertions about Jackson's record in child pornography cases and found they are misleading or lack context.
"As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth," Jackson said of the claims from Republicans. "These are some of the most difficult cases that a judge has to deal with because we're talking about pictures of sex abuse of children, we're talking about graphic descriptions that judges have to read and consider when they decide how to sentence in these cases and there's a statute that tells judges what they're supposed to do. Congress has decided what it is that a judge has to do."
Jackson noted that the statute directs judges to "calculate the guidelines but also look at various aspects of this offense and impose a sentence that is 'sufficient but not greater than necessary to promote the purposes of punishment.'"
"Congress tells judges what we're supposed to do when we sentence, and what I would say is Congress has to determine how it wishes for judges to handle these cases," she continued.
Jackson said the law, as it is currently written, leaves extreme disparity in the system.
Jackson declines to weigh in on court packing
Responding to a question from Durbin, Jackson declined to take a side on whether the number of justices on the Supreme Court should be increased, known as "court packing." She cited Justice Amy Coney Barrett's response to the committee during her confirmation hearing in 2020, when she likewise declined to weigh in on the issue.
"I agree with Justice Barrett in her response to that question," Jackson said. "My North Star is the consideration of the proper role of a judge in our constitutional scheme and in my view, judges should not be speaking to political issues and certainly not a nominee for a position on the Supreme Court."
Jackson explains judicial philosophy and her approach to cases
Durbin kicked off the second day of Jackson's confirmation hearings just after 9:05 a.m. with the nominee's arrival. Noting that each senator has 30 minutes to pose their questions to Jackson, Durbin advised: "History has proven that speeches don't have to be eternal to be immortal."
The chairman first asked Jackson about her judicial philosophy and proposals to expand the Supreme Court — an attempt to head off questions from GOP members who indicated Monday they would probe Jackson about both.
"Over the course of my almost decade on the bench, I have developed a methodology that I use in order to ensure that I am ruling impartially and that I am adhering to the limits on my judicial authority," Jackson said. "I am acutely aware that as a judge in our system, I have limited power and I am trying in every case to stay in my lane."
Jackson said she follows three steps when overseeing a case: ensuring she is proceeding from a position of neutrality; examining briefs, arguments, and the factual record; and interpreting and applying the law to the facts of the case.
"This is where I'm really observing the constraints on my judicial authority," she said.
Jackson said this may entail looking at the text of the statute or Constitution and trying to determine what the words mean as they were intended by the people who wrote them and looking at original documents, focusing on the original public meaning. She may also look at the history and practice when the document was created, as well as precedent.
The list of senators questioning Jackson
The 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will each get up to 30 minutes to pose questions to Jackson when the second day of hearings start at 9 a.m. The committee will take breaks throughout the day, including for lunch and dinner.
Questioning will start with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, followed by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking member. Then questions will go to senators in order of seniority, switching between parties.
Here's the order of questioning:
Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois
Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa
Pat Leahy, Democrat of Vermont
Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina
Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California
John Cornyn, Republican of Texas
Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island
Mike Lee, Republican of Utah
Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota
Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas
Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware
Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska
Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut
Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri
Mazie Hirono, Democrat of Hawaii
Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas
Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey
John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana
Alex Padilla, Democrat of California
Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina
Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia
Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee
Jackson vows independence and defense of the Constitution on first day of hearings
Jackson was sworn in by Durbin just after 3:20 p.m. and delivered her opening statement to the committee, pledging to support and defend the Constitution if confirmed to the Supreme Court.
"Members of this committee," she said, "if I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and this grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years."
Noting her nearly 10 years serving on the federal bench, Jackson said she takes seriously her responsibility to be independent.
"I decide cases from a neutral posture," she told the committee. "I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath."
Jackson offered gratitude to Mr. Biden for the "confidence" he placed in her and thanked the 45 senators she met with in the lead-up to her confirmation hearings.
"Your careful attention to my nomination demonstrates your dedication to the crucial role that the Senate plays in this constitutional process. And I thank you," she said.
Born in Washington, Jackson highlighted the lessons instilled in her by her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, who were both in attendance. Jackson said her father helped stir her interest in the law, as he was a full-time student at University of Miami Law School when the family moved to Florida.
"My very earliest memories are of watching my father study — he had his stack of law books on the kitchen table while I sat across from him with my stack of coloring books," she said.
Jackson said her parents impressed upon both her and her brother, Ketajh, the value of public service, with her younger brother working as a police officer before joining the Army following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
"Even prior to today, I can honestly say that my life had been blessed beyond measure," she said. "The first of my many blessings is the fact that I was born in this great nation, a little over 50 years ago."
Turning to her experience as a federal judge, Jackson noted her opinions tend to be lengthy, which she said reflects her commitment to being transparent and providing a thorough explanation of her decisions.
"All of my professional experiences, including my work as a public defender and as trial judge, have instilled in me the importance of having each litigant know that the judge in their case has heard them, whether or not their arguments prevailed in court," she said.
Jackson acknowledged her family in attendance at the hearing, including her husband Patrick, daughters Talia and Leila, parents, brother, in-laws, and three college roommates.
Honoring Breyer, for whom she clerked on the Supreme Court, Jackson called it "extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer's seat, and I know that I could never fill his shoes. But if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit."
"I know that my role as a judge is a limited one, that the Constitution empowers me only to decide cases and controversies that are properly presented, and I know that my judicial role is further constrained by careful adherence to precedent," she said.
Jackson said that across her judicial career, she has worked to ensure the words inscribed above the entrance to the Supreme Court "equal justice under law are a reality and not just an ideal."
Republicans show scars from Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in opening remarks
As Republican members began delivering their opening statements, it quickly became evident that many were still reeling from Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in 2018, which were roiled after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations and was ultimately confirmed.
Nearly all GOP senators have so far invoked Democrats' handling of Kavanaugh's confirmation and pledged they would treat Jackson differently than their colleagues did him.
"I am dedicated, as I always have been, to making sure that these hearings are respectful," Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican of Utah, said. "Engaging in the politics of personal destruction is not something we should ever aspire to. It is something that has occurred on this committee in the context of Supreme Court nominations."
Lee said that if senators focus on personal attacks, they "will be betraying our duty under the Constitution and to our constituents to make sure that we do our jobs fairly and properly."
"When we're focused on things that we have no business doing, like bringing forward spurious, last-minute, uncorroborated accusations of a personal nature, we neglect the importance of talking about the jurisprudential role, the philosophy that guides individual jurists," he said.
Graham, too, vowed Jackson would not be "attacked" or "vilified," and recounted the attacks Republicans faced during Kavanaugh's process.
Grassley, meanwhile, remarked on the differences between how senators approached Kavanaugh and Jackson's hearings, accusing Democrats of turning the 2018 proceedings "into a spectacle based on alleged process fouls."
"On that front, we're off to a good start," he said. "Unlike the start of the Kavanaugh hearings, we didn't have repeated, choreographed interruptions of Chairman Durbin during his opening statement like Democrats interrupted me for more than an hour during my opening statement at the Kavanaugh hearing."
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed it's "only one side of the aisle" that has smeared Supreme Court nominees. He said Jackson's hearings "will not be a political circus," harkening back to Kavanaugh's hearings and even Supreme Court hearings before that.
"This will not be the kind of character smear that sadly our Democratic colleagues have gotten very good at," Cruz said.