Watch Live: Trump vs. Biden in first presidential debate of 2024

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are squaring off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night, an unusually early showdown that pits a sitting president against his predecessor on a debate stage for the first time.
Hosted by CNN in Atlanta, CBS News is simulcasting the debate on the CBS broadcast network and streaming it live on CBS News 24/7, which can be found at the top of this page. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators of the debate.
The candidates fielded questions about the economy, abortion, the Middle East, the Jan. 6 attack and Trump's recent criminal conviction. Mr. Biden stumbled through many of his answers, and sounded like he is losing his voice. He often lost his train of thought and has struggled to communicate his position on a variety of issues. Trump has sounded energetic in comparison, even as he mischaracterized his record and the president's positions throughout the night.
Under the debate rules, each candidate's microphone is muted when it's not his turn to speak, and there is no studio audience in attendance.
Follow along with live updates from the debate below:
Biden has been battling a cold, sources say
Forty-five minutes into the debate, sources familiar with the president's debate prep confirmed that Mr. Biden has had a cold for the past few days. Hence the raspy voice.
One top official said Mr. Biden was examined by the White House doctor at Camp David, who confirmed he has a cold. The president tested negative for COVID, two of the sources said.
In exchange over conviction, Trump claims he "didn't have sex with a porn star"
The conversation turned to Trump's conviction last month in his New York "hush money" criminal trial. Mr. Biden took aim at the former president during questioning about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying "the only person on this stage who's a convicted felon is the man I'm looking at right now."
But Trump quickly worked to deflect, pointing to Mr. Biden's son, Hunter, before suggesting that the president himself could become a convicted felon, as well.
"When he talks about a convicted felon, his son is a convicted felon," Trump said. "He could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office … Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things he's done."
Trump is currently awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on his contention that presidents have "absolute immunity" for acts committed while in office.
Mr. Biden pointed to Trump's numerous charges across four criminal cases, while asking about how much the former president owes in civil cases.
"You have the morals of an alley cat," Mr. Biden said.
Trump responded directly, saying, "I didn't have sex with a porn star."
Trump dodges question about Jan. 6, touting economy instead
Tapper asked Trump to respond to voters who are concerned about a repeat of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
"After you rallied your supporters that day, some of them stormed the Capitol to stop the constitutionally mandated counting of electoral votes," Tapper said. "As president, you swore an oath to 'preserve, protect and defend' the Constitution. What do you say to voters who believe that you violated that oath through your actions and inactions on January 6 and worry that you'll do it again?"
"Well, I don't think too many believe that, and let me tell you about Jan. 6," Trump said. "On Jan. 6, we had a great border. Nobody coming through, very few. On Jan. 6, we were energy independent. On Jan. 6, we had the lowest taxes ever. We had the lowest regulations ever. On Jan. 6, we were respected all over the world, all over the world we were respected. And then he comes in and we're now laughed at. We're like a bunch of stupid people."
Tapper pressed Trump to ask the question.
"Well, I didn't say that to anybody, I said 'peacefully and patriotically,'" Trump responded, before blasting former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump tears into Biden over immigration and the border
Trump tore into Mr. Biden over migrants who have illegally crossed the border, including some migrants who have committed crimes.
"He decided to open up our border, open up our country to people that are from prisons, people that are from mental institutions, insane asylums, terrorists. We have the largest number of terrorists coming into our country right now, all terrorists, all over the world, not just in South America, they come from the Middle East, everywhere," Trump said.
Trump insisted the U.S. had the "safest border in history" when he was president.
"There's never been anything like it, and people are dying all over the place, including the people that are coming up in caravans," Trump said.
Mr. Biden punched back.
"The only terrorist who has done anything crossing the border is one who came along and killed three — in his administration — an al Qaeda person in his administration — killed three American soldiers," Mr. Biden said. "Killed three American soldiers. That's the only terrorist that's — I'm not saying no terrorist ever got through, but the idea they're emptying their prisons, we're welcoming these people, that's simply not true, there is no data to support what he said. Once again, he's exaggerating, he's lying."
Biden loses train of thought, struggles to name Medicare
Mr. Biden stumbled in the first minutes of the debate, struggling to name Medicare when he was answering a question about the tax rate for wealthy Americans.
"We have 1,000 trillionaires in America — I mean billionaires in America. And what's happening? They're in a situation where they, in fact, pay 8.2% taxes, if they just paid 24%, 25% — either one of those numbers — we'd raise $500 million dollars — billion dollars, I should say — in a 10-year period," he said, listing off a number of priorities like paying for child care, health care and "making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I've been able to do with the COVID, excuse me, with, dealing with everything we have to do with, uh…"
The president then paused and struggled to come up with the word.
"Excuse me," he said, "dealing with everything we have to do with…"
The president then paused again.
"Look, if we finally beat Medicare," he continued.
"Thank you, President Biden," Tapper said. "President Trump?"
"He did beat Medicaid, beat it to death, that he's destroying Medicare," Trump said.
Trump weighs in on Supreme Court decision on abortion pills
Trump said he agreed with the high court's decision earlier this month preserving access to abortion pills, when the justices rejected a challenge targeting the availability of the widely used abortion pill mifepristone. Trump said he agreed with the decision and "will not block it."
"Fifty-one years ago you had Roe v. Wade and everybody wanted to get it back to the states, everybody," Trump said, touting his appointment of three justices to the court who voted to overturn the decision guaranteeing a right to an abortion in 2022.
The former president said that now, the states are "working it out." He noted that he believes there should be exceptions for rape, incest and for protecting the life of the mother, a stance he has repeated in recent months after announcing in April that abortion restrictions should be left up to states, rather than federal restrictions.
Trump says U.S. is "like a third world nation" under Biden
Trump took aim at the president's record during questioning about the two candidates' economic policies, saying "we've become like a third world nation" during Mr. Biden's time in office. Trump claimed that his own tax cuts "spurred the greatest economy that we've ever seen," touting his economic approach, along with his record on COVID-19.
"I gave him an unbelievable situation," Trump said of Mr. Biden, adding that the current president has done a "very poor job."
"Throughout the entire world we're no longer respected as a country," Trump said. "They don't respect our leadership, they don't respect the United States anymore."
Biden and Trump answer for their records on the economy to open debate
Mr. Biden was asked to respond to the economic pain Americans are feeling because of inflation, from the grocery store to the housing market. The president figuratively pointed his finger straight at Trump.
"We've got to take a look at what I was left with when I became president, what Mr. Trump left me," the president said, with a noticeably raspy voice. "We had an economy that was in freefall. The pandemic was so badly handled. … What we had to try to do was put things back together again, and that's exactly what we began to do."
The president pointed to various moves his administration has made to lower prices for Americans, including curbing insulin costs to closer to $15 than $400.
Trump insisted the U.S. "had the greatest economy in the history of our country" when he was president, and pointed the finger back at Mr. Biden.
"Inflation is killing our country, it is absolutely killing us," Trump said.
Trump's claim that during his presidency the U.S. had the "greatest economy in the history of the country" is false by many of the common metrics used to judge economic performance. The claim struggles when looking at GDP. Excluding the 2020 pandemic, growth after inflation under Trump averaged 2.67%, according to figures from the World Bank. This is far from the GDP growth under Democratic President Bill Clinton, of 4%, according to World Bank data. Including the time after COVID spread, that average drops to 1.45%.
Trump also claimed, falsely, that the only jobs Mr. Biden created were for "illegal immigrants," and "bounce back" jobs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump also defended his proposal to impose a 10% tariff on all foreign products entering the U.S.
"It's not going to drive them higher," Trump insisted, contradicting the view of many economic experts. "It's just going to cost countries that have been ripping us off for years like China and many others, in all fairness to China."
Debate gets underway as Biden and Trump take the stage
Both candidates took their place behind their lecterns on the debate stage in Atlanta just after 9 p.m. as the debate got underway. They did not shake hands.
With no opening statements, moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are jumping right into questioning.
What voters are hoping to see from the candidates at the debate
Viewers are hoping most of all to hear what plans the candidates have for the country, along with their policies, according to CBS News polling, with 63% of viewers saying so ahead of the debate:
But 25% say they're also hoping to gauge their mental and cognitive health. Both candidates would break records for their age should they be elected in November. Mr. Biden is 81, while Trump is 78. And the issue is center stage heading into the election.
Viewers are watching for other reasons, too, like the 12% who say they're watching to see how the candidates interact. Voters overwhelmingly say they think Trump should be more polite during this debate, even among his own party. And most Democrats think Mr. Biden should take a more forceful tone, rather than a polite one.
For one in five voters who plan to tune in, they're looking to the debate to help them decide who to vote for — which is especially true among young voters, who are a key voting bloc that both candidates are looking to win over.
CNN says debate will air live, denying rumors of a delay
Unfounded rumors circulated online Thursday that the debate would air on a one-to-two-minute delay.
CNN responded directly to those rumors, calling them 'false" and saying the debate will air live.
Networks often implement a delay of around seven seconds to prevent profanity from making air.
How voters are watching the first 2024 debate
Millions across the U.S. are expected to tune into Thursday night's presidential debate. But how exactly will they be watching this historic event? CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has the answer:
Major issues that could come up at first 2024 debate
Mr. Biden and Trump are expected to tackle several issues important to voters during Thursday night's debate. CBS News' Jo Ling Kent, Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Shawna Mizelle walk through some of them:
How to watch the presidential debate
- What: President Biden and former President Donald Trump debate
- Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Time: Debate begins at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Location: CNN studios in Atlanta
- On TV: CNN and simulcast on CBS television stations — find your local CBS station here
- Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
What are the rules for the debate?
Thursday's debate is the first that is not being run by the Commission on Presidential Debates, so there are a few modifications from the normal debate rules. For example, the debate is set to run 90 minutes, but there will be two commercial breaks, a first. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidate during that time. There will be no in-studio audience.
According to CNN, both candidates have agreed to appear at uniform lecterns, and their lectern positions were determined by a coin toss. Mr. Biden won the coin toss and will appear to the right of TV viewers' screens.
In another break from prior debates, there will be no opening statements and instead each candidate will make a closing statement. The candidate who won the coin toss was allowed to choose either the lectern position or the order of the closing statement, and the Biden campaign chose the lectern position.
Trump's campaign then chose for the former president to deliver the last closing statement, which means Mr. Biden will go first at the conclusion of the debate.
Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. This rule is a departure from the 2020 debate, when Trump interrupted Mr. Biden frequently, leading to one of the most memorable moments of that debate, when Mr. Biden said, "Will you shut up, man?"
As with prior debates, candidates will be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
When will the next 2024 debates take place?
Mr. Biden and Trump have agreed to one more debate, which will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.
Plans for the two events came together quickly after the Biden campaign last month proposed two debates to be hosted by news organizations. The Trump campaign accepted, but pushed for more than the two events.
They are bypassing a longtime tradition of three meetings organized by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen presidential debates since 1988. The commission's three debates were scheduled to take place in September and October at universities in Texas, Virginia and Utah.
A vice presidential debate could take place either July 23 or Aug. 13.
The Biden campaign accepted CBS News' invitation to participate in the debate, saying those dates work for Vice President Kamala Harris' schedule. Trump has yet to name a running mate, but the invite was also extended to his campaign.