Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First PVC-free vinyl record made, using sugars and starches instead

First PVC-free vinyl record made, using sugars and starches instead

London wakes up to the grim realities of heat wave hell

London wakes up to the grim realities of heat wave hell

Biden announces new efforts to fight climate change in Massachusetts visit

Biden announces new efforts to fight climate change in Massachusetts visit

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On