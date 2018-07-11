Zsa Zsa, the "World's Ugliest Dog," dies less than a month after securing title

Zsa Zsa, the English Bulldog whose long, floppy tongue and protruding underbite earned her the title of 2018's "World's Ugliest Dog" last month, died on Tuesday, her owner says. She was 9.

Zsa Zsa died in her sleep, according to her owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, who called the pup's death "devastating." The news of the dog's death was first reported by TODAY.com.

The average life expectancy for bulldogs is eight to 10 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

One June 23, Zsa Zsa -- with her barrel chest, slobbering tongue and a pink manicure -- won the 30th annual World's Ugliest Dog contest in California. She bested 13 other dogs to claim the top spot. Zsa Zsa's fans even wore shirts with her face on them.

Zsa Zsa, who is named after actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, spent five years in a puppy mill in Missouri before being adopted by Brainard and her husband. They drove 30 hours from their home in California so Zsa Zsa could compete for the crown.

"From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home," her owners said in a statement on the contest's website.