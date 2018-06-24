CBSN
AP June 24, 2018, 2:45 PM

English bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Jeff Chiu / AP

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. 

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. 

Zsa Zsa stands onstage with Megan Brainard, before being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio. 

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges. 

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang. 

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha -- a Neapolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face. 

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience. 

