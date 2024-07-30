Zooey Deschanel on how "Harold and the Purple Crayon" film honors book

Zooey Deschanel on bringing "Harold and the Purple Crayon" to the big screen

Actor Zooey Deschanel is bringing the beloved children's book, "Harold and the Purple Crayon," to the big screen. The film, which hits theaters on Friday, brings the classic story to life — with a modern twist.

Deschanel plays Terry, a single mom who meets Harold, portrayed by Zachary Levi. In the movie, an adult Harold uses his magical purple crayon to draw himself into the real world.

"I was really pleased at how they took that story and stretched it out and made it into something really fun that's more cinematic for the screen," Deschanel said.

The movie features scenes that nod to the original book, including Harold drawing pies for breakfast. In one clip, Deschanel's character reacts skeptically to the magical breakfast, saying, "Pies are not breakfast," to which her son replies, "Harold can do magic. He can literally make anything."

Deschanel explained that her character starts off stuck in a world of responsibility and "adulting." However, Harold's childlike spirit helps Terry rediscover a more open and fun state of mind.

The actress shared that while she vaguely remembers reading the book as a child and has since read it to her own two children. She said that the film's message goes beyond just entertaining kids, aiming to inspire everyone to explore their creativity and find joy in it.

When asked about self-doubt as an actor and singer, Deschanel admitted, "All the time. I think, like anybody who's creative, you have to be vulnerable to be creative. So, like, you're going to have moments where you doubt yourself."

The interview also touched on Deschanel's past work, including an episode of "New Girl" featuring Prince. She described the late musician as being heavily involved in shaping the episode, even picking out her costume.

Deschanel also expressed surprise at the continued popularity of "New Girl," saying, "I have so many really young people come up and say, 'Oh, that's my favorite show.'"

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.