Woman dies after tripping and falling 50 feet from coastal cliff in California

A 45-year-old woman hiking on a popular coastal trail in the San Francisco Bay Area died after she tripped and fell off a cliff, authorities said. The Pacifica Police Department said the woman fell 50 feet Sunday from the top of Mori Point trail to Rockaway Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yvonne Rogan GoFundMe

The San Mateo County Coroner identified her as Yvonne Rogan, of Daly City. Witnesses said they saw Rogan trip and fall off the trail.

"It does appear that it was an unfortunate accident in which a hiker had lost her footing," Pacifica Police Department Captain Bill Glasgo told CBS station KPIX. "Very seldom are these tragic incidents happen where folks are hiking in areas, where this accident occurred."

Rogan's childhood friend, Jason Behan, told KRON-TV she recently got into hiking to get healthy and couldn't believe it when he heard what happened.

"She was a good mom. She was a daughter. She was a good wife. She was a good friend. She was all that. They don't make them like that anymore," Behan said.

On a GoFundMe page set up for her funeral expenses, Rogan was described as an "amazing, outgoing, loving and truly strong woman."