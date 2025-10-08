Yungblud on his rise to fame and working with his music inspirations: "I really got to thank my hero"

Yungblud talks fame, music and the future of rock and roll

Yungblud on the future of rock and roll

Yungblud on the future of rock and roll

British rocker Yungblud — who has been praised by the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Steven Tyler and the late Ozzy Osbourne — released his fourth studio album, "Idols," in June. The album is his third in a row to hit #1 on the U.K. charts.

The 28-year-old said he always knew he would build a career in music — and fought his way through criticism to do it.

Yungblud, who is currently on his Idols World Tour, sat down with "CBS Mornings" recently to talk about his climb to fame, how he overcame a downward spiral, and what it has meant to work with his idols.

"It was the way the music made me feel"

Born Dominic Harrison, Yungblud grew up in Doncaster, England, in a family that owned a chain of guitar shops, and he said he knew he would have a career in music.

"It was the way the music made me feel. When you listen to the Overture of 'West Side Story,' it gives me just as many goosebumps as like … 'Houses of the Holy,' Led Zeppelin," he said.

He was drawn to the theatricality of music and trusted his instincts as a performer since his early days performing in school productions.

"When I was on stage, I made people feel something," he said. "That doesn't come from a place of cockiness or arrogance, I just knew that I could make people move and I could make people jump and I could make people laugh and I could make people cry."

At just 15, he moved to London, formed a band and later became known as Yungblud.

"I thought Dominic Harrison was a bit polite," he said.

His band quickly gained popularity – but not in England at first.

"No one cared in England, but the Netherlands, we're the biggest rock band in the Netherlands within six months," he said.

Yungblud soon blew up in the U.K. too, but some doubted his authenticity. The artist, who has ADHD, said his energy has always divided people.

"I think you either love me or you hate me."

"I was completely out of control"

The higher he climbed on the music charts, the deeper the criticism cut.

"I read every opinion," Yungblud admitted. "On social media, from a label, from every aspect of my life. I would listen to what everyone had to say. 'Cause I ultimately— all I've ever wanted to be was liked by everyone since school. It really led me into a downward spiral because … I was completely out of control."

He regained control through boxing. The sport taught him focus and discipline.

"If you waste your energy too quickly, you're gonna get hit in the face. If you let your anger or your aggression or your emotion get the better of you, you're gonna get hit in the face. It kinda taught me this, you have to commit to your choices," he said.

Working with his idols

Aerosmith recently recorded with Yungblud, and Ozzy Osbourne appeared in the 2022 video for his song, "Funeral."

At Osbourne's farewell concert in July, Yungblud was invited to perform the Black Sabbath classic, "Changes."

"In my mind I was like, 'Oh wow. What an honor.' Because with that song, I really got to thank my hero," Yungblud said. "It was like the closest thing I've ever seen to magic, like an army roared this chorus because they knew it was the last time."

Osbourne died less than three weeks later at 76 years old. Prior to his death, he gave Yungblud a cross necklace.

"He says to me, 'I hope this brings you luck. Don't compromise. They'll get it later,'" Yungblud said, relaying Osbourne's message to him. "I still feel him everywhere, man. It's crazy. He gave me a gift. He gave me a platform."