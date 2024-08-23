Body of last victim left missing after tech magnate Mike Lynch's family yacht sank off Sicily is recovered

Several bodies recovered from wreckage of sunken yacht off Sicilian coast

Divers have recovered the remains of the last person who was left missing when the superyacht Bayesian sank early Monday off the coast of Sicily, the head of the island's Civil Protection agency, Salvo Cocina, told CBS News on Friday. The body has been brought to shore, not been formally identified.

It is believed to be that of Hannah Lynch, British tech magnate Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, according to Italian media.

Mike Lynch's body was retrieved Thursday from inside the sunken vessel, which was left resting on the seabed at a depth of more than 160 feet, at a 90 degree angle, making rescue efforts complicated and dangerous.

Shortly after the 184-foot luxury sailing yacht sank, the body of the ship's cook was recovered from the water near the wreck. Divers managed to retrieve four other bodies from the Bayesian on Wednesday, including two Americans.

The 184-foot sailing yacht Bayesian is seen in an undated file photo provided by SuperYacht Times. SuperYacht Times

With the recovery of the body on Friday, the total number of victims rises to seven, accounting fully for all of those who were on the boat owned by Mike Lynch's wife Angela Bacares.

Fifteen people survived the sinking, including Bacares. The survivors were found on a life raft by the captain of a boat that had been anchored nearby.

Prosecutors have been questioning survivors and witnesses to determine what could have caused the luxury superyacht, equipped with state-of-the-art safety equipment, to sink within what witnesses said was a matter of minutes during a storm.