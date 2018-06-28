XXXTentacion attends his own funeral in music video released after his death

Rapper XXXTentacion attended his own funeral in a music video he filmed before his death. The video was released Thursday, just over a week after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida. The eerie music video for the song "SAD!" got over 15 million view on YouTube in less than a day.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a "possible robbery" June 18 as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The 20-year-old, whose given name was Jahseh Onfroy, was pronounced dead in the hospital that day. One suspect is in custody.

The posthumously-released music video was announced via the rapper's Instagram, which his management team now runs, PEOPLE reports. "SAD! music video tomorrow. Thursday 9 am EST," the Instagram story said on Wednesday.

The music video starts off with two eyes hovering in pitch black. Eventually, a door opens and the eyes emerge from the darkness. It's XXXTentacion and he is walking into a church. The pews are filled. He walks up to the altar and looks into an open casket, where he sees himself lying dead.

The music does not begin until about 2 minutes and 45 seconds in. XXXTentacion leans over the casket in silence and all of a sudden the dead XXXTentacion reaches up and grabs the other in the throat. The music finally begins playing during this startling moment. XXXTentacion then fights his dead self in the church.

The credits say it was written & creative directed by XXXTentacion himself.

On Wednesday, one day before the music video was released, a six-hour memorial XXXTentacion was held in South Florida, CBS Miami reports. It was an open-casket viewing.