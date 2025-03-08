Xavier Worthy, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, arrested on domestic assault charge

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a domestic assault charge on Friday, police said.

According to a jail record from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Worthy, 21, was arrested in Georgetown, Texas.

He faces a third-degree felony assault charge, according to the jail record. The charge specifically refers to an assault on a family or household member, CBS News affiliate KCTV reported, and "is committed by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person's throat or neck or by blocking the person's nose or mouth."

Details about the incident leading up to Worthy's arrest were not immediately available.

CBS News has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Worthy was selected with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, KCTV said. As a rookie, he recorded 59 receptions for 638 yards, 104 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, according to statistics shared by ESPN. During playoffs, he became the team's leading receiver, KCTV said. He played in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Worthy was born in Fresno, California and played for the Longhorns at the University of Texas before joining the NFL.