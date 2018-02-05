2-year-old girl dies after she's found outside in freezing weather

AKRON, Ohio -- Police in Akron, Ohio, are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive outside an apartment in freezing weather. The young girl was taken to Akron Children's Hospital on Friday where she later died, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.

Police said the mother discovered the girl outside and frantically called 911. Officers arrived at the scene on Doty Drive at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The temperature in Akron ranged from 12 to 19 degrees on Friday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the young girl as Wynter Parker and will conduct an autopsy Monday to determine her cause of death.

Police did not say whether anyone will face charges in the child's death.

Residents created a stuffed animal memorial outside the apartment complex.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, wants to know why the young girl was left unattended outside in the cold. "She shouldn't have been outside," he told WOIO, "I hope they find out what happened to the child, and see if there was foul play involved or not."

Another resident who lives in the apartment complex told WJW-TV that the woman also has a son.