Archaeologists find ancient treasures near grave of WWII soldier in Poland

Polish archaeologists who found the grave of a German soldier discovered even more historic artifacts amid the exhumation of the remains.

The grave was found in Wdecki Landscape Park, a nationally protected area with multiple nature preserves in northern Poland. The soldier was buried near a lake, and likely died in February 1945 while fighting for control of a bridge in Grzybek, Poland, according to a news release from the park on social media. Efforts began to recover the body.

"However, as it turned out during the exhumation, this place was hiding other secrets!" the park said.

The grave of the German soldier. Wdecki Park Krajobrazowy

As the park's archaeology team worked to remove the body, they discovered a trove of archaeological treasures.

Archaeologists unearthed a collection of ancient ceramic pottery dating back to the Neolithic period, tools dating back to the Mesolithic period, and coins from various points of European history, with some as old as the Roman and Byzantine empires. About 30 coins were found in total.

"Our hunters came across coins scattered from different eras and territories all over Europe, it looked as if someone had discarded their coin collection right here!" the park said. The coins may have been collected by the German soldier, but Research in Poland, a branch of the Polish Agency for Academic Excellence, said there is no way to be certain.

Some of the coins found in Wdecki Park Krajobrazowy. Wdecki Park Krajobrazowy

The items found were in excellent condition, according to Research in Poland, and may have been preserved by the soil. The park noted that the Mesolithic-era tools found at the site were the oldest ever found in the area.

Further expeditions to continue to explore the site will be conducted, the park said.