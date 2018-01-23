WWE's Enzo Amore suspended, reportedly under investigation for sexual assault

WWE superstar and current cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore has been suspended by WWE after being accused of sexual assault, reports CBS Sports. He is reportedly under investigation for those claims in Arizona.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended," WWE said in a statement to CBS Sports.

The claims against Amore surfaced on Twitter earlier Monday. Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed with the Phoenix Police Department that a sexual assault report has been filed against Amore, and an investigation into the matter remains open at this time.

Amore joined WWE in 2012 and made his debut on the company's main roster in 2016. He became cruiserweight champion -- his first WWE title -- in September and has been the face of the division ever since.

Amore's time in WWE has not been without controversy, however, as he has reportedly been ostracized behind the scenes for his brash, egotistical, hard-partying behavior. It has been said that Amore has his own locker room -- separate from the rest of the roster -- and may have once been removed from WWE's transportation between events.